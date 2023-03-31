The Phoenix Suns (41-35) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -10.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 43 of 76 games this season.

Denver's games this year have had a 229-point total on average, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has a 41-35-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have been victorious in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Denver has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +333 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 23.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Nuggets Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 37 48.7% 113.6 230 111.7 224.3 226 Nuggets 43 56.6% 116.4 230 112.6 224.3 230

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

Four of the Nuggets' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .590 (23-16-0). On the road, it is .486 (18-19-0).

The Nuggets average only 4.7 more points per game (116.4) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.7).

Denver is 36-16 against the spread and 46-6 overall when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 40-35 6-3 38-38 Nuggets 41-35 2-0 36-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Nuggets 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 116.4 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 29-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 36-16 31-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 46-6 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.6 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 33-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-12 36-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-7

