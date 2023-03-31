On Friday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)

  • Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Bryant picked up at least one hit 31 times last season in 42 games played (73.8%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (33.3%).
  • Including the 42 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in four of them (9.5%), going deep in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bryant picked up an RBI in 11 games last season out 42 (26.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.1%).
  • He scored a run in 52.4% of his 42 games last year, with more than one run in 14.3% of those games (six).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 16
.323 AVG .279
.387 OBP .357
.374 SLG .639
5 XBH 12
0 HR 5
5 RBI 9
18/9 K/BB 9/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 16
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Martinez will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 32-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In 47 games last season he compiled a 4-4 record and had a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

