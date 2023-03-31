Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Padres.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)
- Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- Montero got a hit in 56.6% of his 53 games last year, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those contests.
- He homered in 9.4% of his games last season (53 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Montero drove in a run in 24.5% of his games last season (13 of 53), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored in 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (three times).
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.277
|AVG
|.194
|.326
|OBP
|.219
|.530
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|7
|26/6
|K/BB
|34/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|30
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (46.7%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.3%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Martinez will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 32-year-old righty pitched in relief and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In his 47 appearances last season he finished with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP, compiling a 4-4 record.
