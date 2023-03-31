After going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)

  • Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Montero got a hit in 56.6% of his 53 games last year, with more than one hit in 20.8% of those contests.
  • He homered in 9.4% of his games last season (53 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Montero drove in a run in 24.5% of his games last season (13 of 53), with more than one RBI in four of those games (7.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored in 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (three times).

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
23 GP 27
.277 AVG .194
.326 OBP .219
.530 SLG .333
11 XBH 10
5 HR 1
13 RBI 7
26/6 K/BB 34/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 30
16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (46.7%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.3%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.3%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Martinez will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 32-year-old righty pitched in relief and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In his 47 appearances last season he finished with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP, compiling a 4-4 record.
