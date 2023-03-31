After going 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in his most recent game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

PETCO Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)

Cron had 148 total hits while slugging .468.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 66th, his on-base percentage ranked 73rd, and he was 28th in the league in slugging.

In 99 of 150 games last season (66.0%) Cron had at least one hit, and in 39 of those contests (26.0%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in 26 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 17.3%), going deep in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Cron picked up an RBI in 62 games last season out of 150 (41.3%), including multiple RBIs in 15.3% of those games (23 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

In 42.0% of his games last season (63 of 150), he scored at least a run, and in 14 (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 77 .302 AVG .214 .364 OBP .281 .601 SLG .340 38 XBH 22 22 HR 7 75 RBI 27 74/27 K/BB 90/22 0 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 77 55 (75.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (57.1%) 22 (30.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%) 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (28.6%) 19 (26.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.1%) 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)