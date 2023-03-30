Ryan McMahon and his Colorado Rockies take the field on Opening Day versus Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)

McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.

McMahon picked up a hit in 58.2% of his games last season (89 of 153), with more than one hit in 36 of those contests (23.5%).

He hit a home run in 12.4% of his games last season (153 in all), going deep in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

McMahon drove in a run in 45 of 153 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

In 37.3% of his games last season (57 of 153), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (6.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 68 .263 AVG .227 .345 OBP .306 .482 SLG .339 30 XBH 16 14 HR 6 43 RBI 24 68/33 K/BB 90/27 3 SB 4

