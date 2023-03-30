On Thursday, March 30 at PETCO Park, Manny Machado's San Diego Padres host Jurickson Profar's Colorado Rockies in the first game of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +180 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been set at 7 runs.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs German Marquez - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Padres were favored 119 times and won 68, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Padres had a record of 9-6, a 60% win rate, when they were favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Padres averaged 1.0 home run per home game last season (77 total at home).

San Diego had a .364 slugging percentage and averaged 2.3 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Rockies were victorious in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Rockies came away with a win 12 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Colorado hit 51 home runs away from home last season (0.6 per game).

The Rockies averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .336 on the road.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Cron 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+310) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270) Yonathan Daza 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+275) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+270)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

