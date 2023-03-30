Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Murray, in his most recent game (March 27 win against the 76ers) posted 19 points, seven assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Murray's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.1 19.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.1 Assists 7.5 6.2 7.0 PRA 33.5 30.3 30.7 PR 26.5 24.1 23.7 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.1



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Pelicans

Murray has taken 16.2 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 15.3% and 13.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 17.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Murray's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.4.

On defense, the Pelicans have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.8 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans give up 24.8 assists per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans are 13th in the league, giving up 12.3 makes per contest.

Jamal Murray vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 36 32 5 6 7 0 0 1/24/2023 40 25 1 7 3 0 3 12/4/2022 33 18 4 5 3 2 0

