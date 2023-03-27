The Denver Nuggets (50-24) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -5.5 228.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 38 times.
  • Denver has an average point total of 229.5 in its games this year, 1.0 more point than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 41-33-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 57 times and won 42, or 73.7%, of those games.
  • This season, Denver has won 28 of its 33 games, or 84.8%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs 76ers Total Facts
Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 38 51.4% 116.8 232 112.7 223.2 230.2
76ers 31 41.9% 115.2 232 110.5 223.2 223.8

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 37 home games, and 18 times in 37 road games.
  • The Nuggets score 6.3 more points per game (116.8) than the 76ers allow (110.5).
  • Denver is 36-16 against the spread and 45-7 overall when scoring more than 110.5 points.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Nuggets and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 41-33 23-15 35-39
76ers 43-31 1-1 42-32

Nuggets vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets 76ers
116.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
36-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-11
45-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 37-5
112.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.5
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
33-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 37-14
38-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-13

