Nikola Jokic plus his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 9:30 PM ET on Monday.

Jokic totaled 31 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 129-106 win versus the Bucks.

Now let's examine Jokic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.9 27.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 11.9 Assists 9.5 9.9 9.1 PRA 47.5 46.6 48.3 PR 37.5 36.7 39.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.2



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 19.4% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 6.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 110.5 points per game.

The 76ers concede 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking third in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have given up 23.7 per game, sixth in the league.

The 76ers are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nikola Jokic vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 38 24 8 9 2 2 0

