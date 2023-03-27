Avalanche vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Anaheim Ducks (23-40-10) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (43-23-6) at home on Monday, March 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2.
Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-250)
|Ducks (+210)
|6.5
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 51 times this season, and have gone 31-20 in those games.
- Colorado is 10-2 (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 71.4%.
- Colorado's 72 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 27 times.
Avalanche vs. Ducks Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|234 (15th)
|Goals
|186 (31st)
|197 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|294 (32nd)
|58 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (28th)
|46 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|66 (30th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Colorado hit the over in four of its last 10 games.
- The Avalanche and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 1.4 higher than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche are ranked 15th in the league with 234 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Avalanche are ranked fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 197 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +37.
