The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, March 27, with the Ducks having dropped four consecutive games.

The Avalanche game against the Ducks can be watched on ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2, so tune in to take in the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Avalanche vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/26/2023 Avalanche Ducks 5-3 ANA

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 197 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fifth.

The Avalanche's 234 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 61 31 62 93 35 38 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 72 48 39 87 38 52 46.4% Cale Makar 57 17 47 64 47 49 - Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4% J.T. Compher 72 16 32 48 24 25 49%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have given up 294 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 32nd in the league.

With 186 goals (2.6 per game), the Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Ducks are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players