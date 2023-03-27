Aaron Gordon plus his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 9:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 129-106 win against the Bucks, Gordon tallied nine points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Gordon's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.4 14.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 5.1 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.7 PRA 22.5 25.8 21.9 PR 20.5 22.9 19.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.

Gordon is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the NBA, giving up 110.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 23.7 per game.

The 76ers concede 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

Aaron Gordon vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 29 18 5 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.