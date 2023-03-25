How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (49-24) host the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks (53-20) on March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Bucks.
Nuggets vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 45% the Bucks allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots better than 45% from the field, it is 48-17 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank first.
- The Nuggets score only 4.5 more points per game (116.7) than the Bucks give up (112.2).
- Denver is 43-5 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets average 120.6 points per game in home games, compared to 112.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.
- Denver gives up 110.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.3 in away games.
- The Nuggets are draining 12.8 treys per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.4 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
