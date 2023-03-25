The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Jokic, in his last game (March 22 win against the Wizards) posted 31 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Jokic, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.8 26.0 Rebounds 12.5 11.9 13.1 Assists 9.5 9.9 9.0 PRA 47.5 46.6 48.1 PR 36.5 36.7 39.1 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Bucks

Jokic is responsible for taking 15.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.0 per game.

He's attempted 2.2 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.4 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked seventh in the NBA, giving up 112.2 points per contest.

Allowing 44.5 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

The Bucks allow 23.3 assists per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks have conceded 11.9 makes per game, seventh in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2022 28 18 10 15 2 1 3

