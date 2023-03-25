Saturday's game between the Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) and Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) going head to head at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 73-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida Atlantic, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 6:09 PM ET on March 25.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 2.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 143.5 total.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Kansas State -2.5

Kansas State -2.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas State -140, Florida Atlantic +115

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Kansas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+2.5)



Florida Atlantic (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Kansas State is 23-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic's 21-11-0 ATS record. A total of 18 out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and 17 of the Owls' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 154.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the last 10 contests. Florida Atlantic has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (scoring 76.2 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball while giving up 69.6 per contest to rank 159th in college basketball) and have a +230 scoring differential overall.

The 31.8 rebounds per game Kansas State averages rank 179th in the country, and are 1.6 more than the 30.2 its opponents grab per outing.

Kansas State hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Wildcats' 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 134th in college basketball, and the 87.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 65th in college basketball.

Kansas State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 13.3 per game (311th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (36th in college basketball action).

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls' +486 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 78 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per contest (40th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic averages 35.9 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Florida Atlantic connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.5% from beyond the arc (55th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.4%.

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Owls commit 11.1 per game (104th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (175th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.