Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 6:09 PM.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-2.5)
|143.5
|-140
|+115
|DraftKings
|Kansas State (-2)
|144.5
|-130
|+110
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Kansas State is 23-11-1 ATS this season.
- A total of 19 out of the Wildcats' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 23-10-1 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Owls' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1200
- Kansas State is 10th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), much higher than its computer rankings (28th).
- The Wildcats have had the 38th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the start of the season to +1200.
- With odds of +1200, Kansas State has been given a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- Florida Atlantic has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
