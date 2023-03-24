The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (23-8) play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with a place in the Elite Eight of the South Region bracket up for grabs on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 9:00 PM. Creighton is a 10-point favorite in the contest, which airs on TBS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 140.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Venue: KFC Yum! Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Creighton -10 140

Creighton vs Princeton Betting Records & Stats

  • The Bluejays are 18-17-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Creighton has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -524 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 84% chance of a victory for the Bluejays.
  • Princeton has a 17-12-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Tigers have played as an underdog of +400 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
  • Princeton has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140 % of Games Over 140 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Creighton 22 62.9% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8
Princeton 19 65.5% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton vs Princeton Insights & Trends

  • Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Bluejays have hit the over six times.
  • Princeton has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Tigers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.
  • The Bluejays put up 8.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Tigers give up (67.9).
  • Creighton is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.
  • The Tigers score an average of 75.5 points per game, seven more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays give up.
  • When it scores more than 68.5 points, Princeton is 9-10 against the spread and 15-6 overall.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1
Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton
13-2 Home Record 11-3
5-6 Away Record 7-4
7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0
79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4
72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4
5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1
5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

