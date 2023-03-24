How to Watch the Colorado vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 7:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Colorado vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (69) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.4).
- When it scores more than 70.4 points, Colorado is 16-1.
- Iowa has a 14-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69 points.
- The Hawkeyes put up 28.9 more points per game (87.4) than the Buffaloes allow (58.5).
- When Iowa totals more than 58.5 points, it is 23-6.
- Colorado has a 22-7 record when allowing fewer than 87.4 points.
- The Hawkeyes shoot 51% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Buffaloes allow defensively.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Washington State
|L 61-49
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/18/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 82-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/20/2023
|@ Duke
|W 61-53
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/24/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.