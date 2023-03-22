How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (41-22-6), winners of six games in a row, will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-26-10) -- who've lost four straight -- on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can tune in on TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet to see the Avalanche play the Penguins.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/7/2023
|Penguins
|Avalanche
|2-1 (F/OT) PIT
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have conceded 188 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Avalanche's 226 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 40 goals over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|58
|30
|59
|89
|34
|36
|45%
|Mikko Rantanen
|69
|47
|38
|85
|34
|50
|46.3%
|Cale Makar
|55
|16
|45
|61
|47
|49
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|69
|14
|31
|45
|17
|23
|48.6%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have allowed 227 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- With 223 goals (3.2 per game), the Penguins have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Penguins have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 29 goals during that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|70
|29
|54
|83
|50
|51
|53.3%
|Evgeni Malkin
|70
|24
|49
|73
|97
|69
|50.7%
|Jake Guentzel
|66
|30
|32
|62
|41
|34
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|70
|25
|25
|50
|36
|27
|50%
|Jason Zucker
|66
|24
|18
|42
|34
|31
|26.7%
