The No. 3 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-6) and the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the N/A Region bracket up for grabs on Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, tipping off at 9:00 PM.

Colorado vs. Duke

Colorado vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes average 18.5 more points per game (69.2) than the Blue Devils allow (50.7).
  • Colorado has put together a 22-5 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.
  • Duke is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The Blue Devils average 63.9 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 58.7 the Buffaloes allow.
  • Duke is 18-0 when scoring more than 58.7 points.
  • When Colorado allows fewer than 63.9 points, it is 16-2.
  • This season the Blue Devils are shooting 39.3% from the field, only 1.0% lower than the Buffaloes give up.
  • The Buffaloes' 41.5 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Blue Devils have given up.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Oregon State W 62-54 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/3/2023 Washington State L 61-49 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/18/2023 Middle Tennessee W 82-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium
3/20/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium

