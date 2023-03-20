The No. 3 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-6) and the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the N/A Region bracket up for grabs on Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, tipping off at 9:00 PM.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Colorado vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes average 18.5 more points per game (69.2) than the Blue Devils allow (50.7).

Colorado has put together a 22-5 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.

Duke is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.

The Blue Devils average 63.9 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 58.7 the Buffaloes allow.

Duke is 18-0 when scoring more than 58.7 points.

When Colorado allows fewer than 63.9 points, it is 16-2.

This season the Blue Devils are shooting 39.3% from the field, only 1.0% lower than the Buffaloes give up.

The Buffaloes' 41.5 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Blue Devils have given up.

Colorado Schedule