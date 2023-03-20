The Colorado Avalanche (40-22-6, on a five-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-39-6) at Ball Arena. The game on Monday, March 20 begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-460) Blackhawks (+370) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 28 of their 47 games when favored on the moneyline this season (59.6%).

Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -460 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche an 82.1% chance to win.

In 33 of 68 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 221 (16th) Goals 173 (32nd) 188 (6th) Goals Allowed 242 (25th) 53 (6th) Power Play Goals 34 (26th) 44 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (21st)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Avalanche with DraftKings.

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Colorado hit the over four times.

The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 2.3 higher than their season-long average.

The Avalanche are ranked 16th in the league with 221 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best squads in league action, allowing 188 goals to rank sixth.

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +33 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.