Having taken five straight, the Colorado Avalanche welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

You can catch the action on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+ as the Avalanche square off against the Blackhawks.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/12/2023 Blackhawks Avalanche 3-2 CHI 10/12/2022 Avalanche Blackhawks 5-2 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 188 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.

The Avalanche's 221 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 57 30 58 88 34 36 44.9% Mikko Rantanen 68 46 37 83 33 48 46% Cale Makar 55 16 45 61 47 49 - Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4% J.T. Compher 68 14 30 44 17 23 48.7%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks allow 3.5 goals per game (242 in total), 25th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 173 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that span.

Blackhawks Key Players