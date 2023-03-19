The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) are 2.5-point favorites to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) on Sunday at TBA. The over/under is set at 141.5 in the matchup.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -2.5 141.5

Marquette vs Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles are 20-11-0 ATS this season.

This season, Marquette has won 15 of its 16 games, or 93.8%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Golden Eagles.

Michigan State is 15-14-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Spartans have come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 22 71% 79.9 150.2 70.3 137.5 149.9 Michigan State 12 41.4% 70.3 150.2 67.2 137.5 137.4

Additional Marquette vs Michigan State Insights & Trends

Marquette is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Eagles have hit the over three times.

Michigan State has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Spartans have gone over the total six times.

The Golden Eagles put up 12.7 more points per game (79.9) than the Spartans allow (67.2).

When Marquette totals more than 67.2 points, it is 16-9 against the spread and 24-5 overall.

The Spartans score the same points per game as the Golden Eagles give up (70.3).

Michigan State has put together a 6-6 ATS record and a 10-2 overall record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 20-11-0 11-9 15-16-0 Michigan State 15-14-0 5-6 16-13-0

Marquette vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits

Marquette Michigan State 16-1 Home Record 12-2 8-4 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

