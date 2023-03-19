Sunday's game that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) versus the Michigan Wolverines (23-9) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-64 in favor of LSU, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 19.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 73-50 victory against Hawaii.

LSU vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

LSU vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Michigan 64

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature victory this season came against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 24). The Lady Tigers took home the 76-68 win at home on January 30.

The Lady Tigers have six wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

LSU has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

The Lady Tigers have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 16

83-66 over Georgia (No. 33) on March 3

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on February 2

74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on February 26

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines beat the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels in a 76-68 win on December 20, which was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolverines are 8-7 (.533%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Michigan is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20

63-58 over South Florida (No. 34) on November 26

84-75 over Baylor (No. 35) on November 27

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 46) on January 10

71-59 over UNLV (No. 22/AP Poll) on March 17

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

LSU Performance Insights

The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 26.2 points per game with a +814 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.7 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and give up 57.5 per outing (32nd in college basketball).

In conference tilts, LSU puts up fewer points per game (77.3) than its season average (83.7).

The Lady Tigers put up 87.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 77.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, LSU is ceding 53.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 63.2.

The Lady Tigers have been racking up 75.6 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's much lower than the 83.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Michigan Performance Insights