Sunday's game between the Colorado Buffaloes (18-16) and Utah Valley Wolverines (26-8) squaring off at CU Events Center has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:30 PM ET on March 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Colorado vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Colorado vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 73, Utah Valley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Utah Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-4.5)

Colorado (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

Colorado has compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Utah Valley is 19-9-0. The Buffaloes have hit the over in 13 games, while Wolverines games have gone over 15 times. Colorado is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games, while Utah Valley has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game with a +109 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.9 points per game (214th in college basketball) and allow 66.7 per contest (74th in college basketball).

The 33.6 rebounds per game Colorado averages rank 70th in the nation, and are 2.9 more than the 30.7 its opponents grab per contest.

Colorado hits 6.6 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (275th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make while shooting 31.6% from deep.

The Buffaloes rank 271st in college basketball with 90.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 51st in college basketball defensively with 86.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Colorado has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (265th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (120th in college basketball).

