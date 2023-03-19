The Colorado Buffaloes (18-16) take on the Utah Valley Wolverines (26-8) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on ESPNU.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Utah Valley matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. Utah Valley Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Colorado vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Utah Valley Moneyline

Colorado vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends

  • Colorado has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Buffaloes' 33 games have hit the over.
  • Utah Valley has covered 22 times in 31 games with a spread this season.
  • In the Wolverines' 31 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

