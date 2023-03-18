The Denver Nuggets (47-23) go head to head with the New York Knicks (41-30) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and ALT2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Knicks matchup.

Nuggets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and ALT2

MSG and ALT2 Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Nuggets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +270 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 113 per contest (13th in the league).

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 115.1 points per game, 14th in league, and allowing 112.3 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +202 scoring differential.

Denver is 37-31-2 ATS this season.

New York has put together a 40-30-1 ATS record so far this season.

Nuggets and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +750 +320 - Knicks +9000 +2800 -10000

