Saturday's game features the Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) clashing at Assembly Hall in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-54 win for heavily favored Indiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on March 18.

Their last time out, the Hoosiers lost 79-75 to Ohio State on Saturday.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee Tech 54

Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Hoosiers captured their signature win of the season on February 9, when they took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 87-78.

The Hoosiers have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (10).

Indiana has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles defeated the Ball State Cardinals (No. 72-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 68-63 win on November 7 -- their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 92nd-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Tennessee Tech is 16-4 (.800%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on November 7

54-46 over Little Rock (No. 168) on March 4

66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on March 3

66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on February 25

79-69 over Monmouth (No. 212) on March 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers average 81.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per outing (117th in college basketball). They have a +575 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.2 points per game.

Indiana is scoring 78.5 points per game this season in conference games, which is 3 fewer points per game than its season average (81.5).

The Hoosiers are averaging 82.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 78.5 points per contest.

Defensively, Indiana has been better at home this year, allowing 56.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.

In their last 10 games, the Hoosiers have been racking up 81.2 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights