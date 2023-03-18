Saturday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) and the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Middle Tennessee taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 18.

Last time out, the Buffaloes lost 61-49 to Washington State on Friday.

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 65, Colorado 64

Colorado Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Buffaloes beat the No. 8 Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6.

The Buffaloes have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (nine).

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Colorado Performance Insights