Saturday's contest between the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) and the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-64, with Colorado taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Buffaloes are coming off of a 61-49 loss to Washington State in their last outing on Friday.

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 65, Middle Tennessee 64

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' signature win of the season came in a 77-67 victory against the No. 8 Utah Utes on January 6.

The Buffaloes have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (nine).

Colorado has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Raiders' best win of the season came in a 67-49 victory on December 4 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 22) in our computer rankings.

The Lady Raiders have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on December 4

69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on December 10

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 72) on December 14

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on November 16

74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 87) on December 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes average 68.8 points per game (108th in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per outing (46th in college basketball). They have a +316 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Colorado's offense has been less effective in Pac-12 contests this season, putting up 65.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.8 PPG.

The Buffaloes are averaging 74.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 65.1 points per contest.

Defensively, Colorado has been better at home this year, giving up 59.2 points per game, compared to 59.3 on the road.

The Buffaloes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 64.6 points a contest compared to the 68.8 they've averaged this year.

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights