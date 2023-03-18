Saturday's game that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-64 in favor of Colorado. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Buffaloes head into this contest on the heels of a 61-49 loss to Washington State on Friday.

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 65, Middle Tennessee 64

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' signature victory this season came against the Utah Utes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 8). The Buffaloes took home the 77-67 win at home on January 6.

The Buffaloes have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Raiders notched their signature win of the season on December 4 by registering a 67-49 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Lady Raiders have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on December 4

69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on December 10

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 72) on December 14

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on November 16

74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 87) on December 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes have a +316 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.8 points per game to rank 109th in college basketball and are allowing 58.6 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball.

In conference contests, Colorado scores fewer points per contest (65.9) than its season average (68.8).

At home, the Buffaloes are putting up nine more points per game (74.1) than they are in away games (65.1).

When playing at home, Colorado is ceding 0.1 fewer points per game (59.2) than when playing on the road (59.3).

The Buffaloes have been putting up 64.6 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 68.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights