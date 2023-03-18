Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-64 in favor of Colorado. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Buffaloes head into this contest on the heels of a 61-49 loss to Washington State on Friday.
Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNews
Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 65, Middle Tennessee 64
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes' signature victory this season came against the Utah Utes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 8). The Buffaloes took home the 77-67 win at home on January 6.
- The Buffaloes have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Raiders notched their signature win of the season on December 4 by registering a 67-49 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Lady Raiders have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on December 4
- 69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on December 10
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 72) on December 14
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on November 16
- 74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 87) on December 20
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes have a +316 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 68.8 points per game to rank 109th in college basketball and are allowing 58.6 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball.
- In conference contests, Colorado scores fewer points per contest (65.9) than its season average (68.8).
- At home, the Buffaloes are putting up nine more points per game (74.1) than they are in away games (65.1).
- When playing at home, Colorado is ceding 0.1 fewer points per game (59.2) than when playing on the road (59.3).
- The Buffaloes have been putting up 64.6 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 68.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders' +550 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.8 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while giving up 56.7 per outing (24th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Middle Tennessee has scored 72.6 points per game in C-USA play, and 73.8 overall.
- The Lady Raiders are putting up more points at home (73.8 per game) than away (73.1).
- Middle Tennessee allows 52.5 points per game at home, and 59 away.
- Over their last 10 games, the Lady Raiders are scoring 76.6 points per game, 2.8 more than their season average (73.8).
