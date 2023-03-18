Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:40 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) going head to head against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 65-64 victory for Colorado, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Buffaloes fell in their last matchup 61-49 against Washington State on Friday.
Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNews
Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 65, Middle Tennessee 64
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- On January 6, the Buffaloes captured their best win of the season, a 77-67 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Buffaloes have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (nine).
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- On December 4, the Lady Raiders claimed their signature win of the season, a 67-49 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who are a top 50 team (No. 20), according to our computer rankings.
- The Lady Raiders have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on December 4
- 69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on December 10
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 73) on December 14
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on November 16
- 74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 87) on December 20
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes' +316 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.8 points per game (111th in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per outing (45th in college basketball).
- On offense, Colorado is averaging 65.9 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (68.8 points per game) is 2.9 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Buffaloes have played better in home games this season, putting up 74.1 points per game, compared to 65.1 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, Colorado is surrendering 59.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 59.3.
- The Buffaloes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 64.6 points a contest compared to the 68.8 they've averaged this year.
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders are outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game, with a +550 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.8 points per game (42nd in college basketball) and give up 56.7 per outing (24th in college basketball).
- In C-USA games, Middle Tennessee has averaged 1.2 fewer points (72.6) than overall (73.8) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Raiders are putting up more points at home (73.8 per game) than away (73.1).
- At home Middle Tennessee is allowing 52.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than it is away (59.0).
- The Lady Raiders are putting up 76.6 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 2.8 more than their average for the season (73.8).
