The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) will look to beat the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This contest tips off at 12:40 PM.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Kennesaw State matchup in this article.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: truTV

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

Xavier has put together an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Musketeers games have hit the over 20 out of 32 times this season.

Kennesaw State is 20-10-1 ATS this season.

The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 31 times this season.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Xavier is 18th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (24th-best).

The Musketeers were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +6000, which is the 67th-biggest change in the country.

Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

Kennesaw State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +300000

+300000 Kennesaw State, based on its national championship odds (+300000), ranks significantly better (58th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (121st).

Kennesaw State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

