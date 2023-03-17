How to Watch UConn vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:16 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 4-seed UConn Huskies (25-8) hit the court against the No. 13 seed Iona Gaels (27-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The matchup starts at 4:30 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UConn vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 46% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Gaels allow to opponents.
- UConn has a 20-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at 81st.
- The Huskies put up 13.5 more points per game (78.5) than the Gaels allow (65).
- UConn is 23-5 when scoring more than 65 points.
Iona Stats Insights
- The Gaels have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- Iona is 21-3 when it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at third.
- The Gaels average 11.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Huskies give up to opponents (65).
- When Iona gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 24-2.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively UConn has performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Huskies are allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than in road games (65.8).
- UConn is making 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is one more threes and 3.9% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Iona Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Iona is scoring 6.3 more points per game at home (80.1) than away (73.8).
- At home, the Gaels give up 61.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 68.6.
- At home, Iona knocks down 7.5 triples per game, 1.2 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (33%).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Villanova
|W 71-59
|Wells Fargo Center
|3/9/2023
|Providence
|W 73-66
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Marquette
|L 70-68
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Iona
|-
|MVP Arena
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 74-54
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/10/2023
|Niagara
|W 71-59
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/11/2023
|Marist
|W 76-55
|Boardwalk Hall
|3/17/2023
|UConn
|-
|MVP Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.