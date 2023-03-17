A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 5-seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) take the court against the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The matchup tips off at 7:25 PM.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Miami Stats Insights

This season, the Hurricanes have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

In games Miami shoots better than 40.8% from the field, it is 22-4 overall.

The Hurricanes are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 76th.

The Hurricanes score 15.5 more points per game (79.4) than the Bulldogs give up (63.9).

When Miami totals more than 63.9 points, it is 24-6.

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have given up to their opponents (45%).

This season, Drake has a 16-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 135th.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 75.3 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 72.1 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

Drake has a 22-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.

Miami Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Miami is scoring 8.2 more points per game (83.4) than it is in away games (75.2).

The Hurricanes are allowing 72.9 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 69.

In terms of three-pointers, Miami has performed better in home games this year, averaging 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Drake Home & Away Comparison

Drake is putting up more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (72.5).

The Bulldogs are conceding fewer points at home (61.9 per game) than on the road (69.6).

Beyond the arc, Drake sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.5), but makes a higher percentage away (38%) than at home (36%).

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Pittsburgh W 78-76 Watsco Center 3/9/2023 Wake Forest W 74-72 Greensboro Coliseum 3/10/2023 Duke L 85-78 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Drake - MVP Arena

Drake Schedule