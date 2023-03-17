Friday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and Vermont Catamounts (23-10) matching up at Nationwide Arena has a projected final score of 77-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:45 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Vermont is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 10.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 143.5 total.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -10.5

Marquette -10.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -650, Vermont +450

Marquette vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 77, Vermont 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Vermont

Pick ATS: Vermont (+10.5)



Vermont (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Marquette is 19-11-0 against the spread this season compared to Vermont's 17-11-0 ATS record. A total of 15 out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have hit the over, and 14 of the Catamounts' games have gone over. The teams average 152.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup's total. Marquette is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests, while Vermont has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +318 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. They're putting up 79.9 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball and are giving up 70.6 per outing to rank 194th in college basketball.

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. it collects 28.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 333rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.7 per contest.

Marquette knocks down 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.9 (41st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

The Golden Eagles rank 13th in college basketball by averaging 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 129th in college basketball, allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 4.4 per game, committing 10.5 (45th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.9.

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game, with a +212 scoring differential overall. They put up 73 points per game (147th in college basketball) and give up 66.6 per outing (71st in college basketball).

Vermont loses the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 29 rebounds per game, 316th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.3.

Vermont connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (55th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.9% from deep (90th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 35.4%.

Vermont has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (fifth in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than the 11 it forces (267th in college basketball).

