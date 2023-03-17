The Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the Providence Friars (21-11) are set to match up in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum, with a tip-off time of 7:10 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Oscar Tshiebwe and Bryce Hopkins are two players to watch.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Providence

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Kentucky's Last Game

Kentucky lost its most recent game to Vanderbilt, 80-73, on Friday. Antonio Reeves led the way with 22 points, and also had three rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Antonio Reeves 22 3 1 2 0 3 Jacob Toppin 21 11 1 1 1 2 Oscar Tshiebwe 19 15 1 2 1 0

Providence's Last Game

In its most recent game, Providence fell to UConn on Thursday, 73-66. Hopkins scored a team-high 16 points (and contributed three assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bryce Hopkins 16 7 3 1 0 0 Noah Locke 14 1 1 1 0 4 Devin Carter 9 3 2 3 0 1

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe paces the Wildcats with 16.5 points per game and 13.1 rebounds (first in the country), while also posting 1.6 assists.

Jacob Toppin posts 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor.

Cason Wallace posts a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Reeves averages 14.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Chris Livingston puts up 6.2 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field.

Providence Players to Watch

Hopkins paces the Friars in scoring (16.1 points per game) and rebounding (8.5), and produces 2.3 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Devin Carter gives the Friars 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Friars receive 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Ed Croswell.

Jared Bynum is averaging a team-best 4.3 assists per game. And he is delivering 10 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Friars get 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Noah Locke.

Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Oscar Tshiebwe 16.4 12.3 1.9 1.5 1.1 0 Jacob Toppin 14.8 8.2 2.4 0.6 0.3 1.2 Cason Wallace 10.9 3 5.1 1.6 0.7 0.5 Antonio Reeves 16.7 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.2 2.2 Chris Livingston 8 6.5 1.1 0.6 0.4 0.6

