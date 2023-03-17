The No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) will be looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 9:55 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Kent State matchup.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Indiana vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Kent State Moneyline
BetMGM Indiana (-4.5) 139.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Indiana (-4) 140 -175 +150 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Indiana (-4) 141 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Trends

  • Indiana has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
  • Hoosiers games have hit the over 19 out of 31 times this season.
  • Kent State has covered 20 times in 31 games with a spread this season.
  • Golden Flashes games have hit the over 11 out of 31 times this year.

Indiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Indiana is 16th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 38th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Hoosiers' national championship odds have decreased from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the 69th-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

Kent State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +70000
  • With odds of +70000, Kent State has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

