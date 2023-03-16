The No. 10 seed Utah State Aggies (26-8) and the No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (24-9) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 1:40 PM. The contest airs on TNT.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. Missouri matchup in this article.

Utah State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: TNT

Utah State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Utah State vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Utah State is 21-12-0 ATS this season.

In the Aggies' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Missouri has put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 33 times this year.

Utah State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Utah State is 36th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (18th-best).

The Aggies have had the 58th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +30000 at the start of the season to +25000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Utah State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of winning the national championship, the Tigers currently have the same odds, going from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.

The implied probability of Missouri winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

