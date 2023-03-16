An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Colgate Raiders (26-8) play against the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The contest tips off at 7:25 PM, on TBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Colgate matchup.

Texas vs. Colgate Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Texas vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Colgate Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-13.5) 150.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-13.5) 150.5 -1050 +700 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas (-13.5) 147 -1250 +750 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas vs. Colgate Betting Trends

  • Texas has put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of 16 out of the Longhorns' 34 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Colgate has put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Raiders and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 32 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Texas is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
  • The Longhorns' national championship odds have jumped from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1400, the 75th-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +1400, Texas has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Colgate Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +500000
  • Colgate, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks significantly higher (60th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (110th).
  • The implied probability of Colgate winning the national championship, based on its +500000 moneyline odds, is 0%.

