Wade Taylor IV and Jalen Pickett are two players to watch on Thursday at 9:55 PM ET, when the Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) play the Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Penn State

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

TBS

Texas A&M's Last Game

Texas A&M lost its previous game to Alabama, 82-63, on Sunday. Dexter Dennis led the way with 14 points, plus five boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dexter Dennis 14 5 2 1 0 3 Wade Taylor IV 13 2 3 1 0 2 Tyrece Radford 12 3 0 0 0 0

Penn State's Last Game

In its previous game, Penn State fell to Purdue on Sunday, 67-65. Its high scorer was Seth Lundy with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Seth Lundy 19 8 1 0 1 3 Camren Wynter 14 4 4 1 0 1 Jalen Pickett 11 6 4 2 1 0

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Tyrece Radford averages 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dennis is tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.7), and also posts 9.2 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Henry Coleman III is tops on the Aggies at 5.7 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.9 assists and 9.2 points.

Julius Marble puts up 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 53.2% from the floor.

Penn State Players to Watch

Pickett leads the Nittany Lions in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (7.3) and assists (6.7), shooting 51.6% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 triples per contest. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lundy is posting 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

Andrew Funk is putting up 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Camren Wynter is putting up 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Myles Dread gives the Nittany Lions 5.3 points, 2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Texas A&M Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Wade Taylor IV 20.4 2.5 3.7 1.8 0 2.6 Tyrece Radford 12.3 5.4 2.7 1.1 0.2 0.9 Dexter Dennis 10.2 5.8 1.2 0.4 0.7 1.5 Julius Marble 7.2 4 0.4 0.3 0.5 0 Henry Coleman III 7 4.7 0.5 0.6 0 0

