Colorado State vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:41 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest at McLeod Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (22-9) matching up with the Colorado State Rams (20-11) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-64 victory as our model heavily favors Northern Iowa.
The Rams head into this game following a 65-56 loss to Wyoming on Tuesday.
Colorado State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
Colorado State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 74, Colorado State 64
Colorado State Schedule Analysis
- The Rams picked up their best win of the season on January 16 by securing a 71-58 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs, the No. 86-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado State is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.
Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 86) on January 16
- 66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 91) on February 4
- 82-62 at home over BYU (No. 99) on November 8
- 76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 100) on January 7
- 82-58 at home over Montana (No. 157) on November 11
Colorado State Performance Insights
- The Rams are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.2 points per game (57th in college basketball) and allow 63.4 per contest (156th in college basketball).
- Colorado State scores fewer points in conference play (69.4 per game) than overall (72.2).
- At home the Rams are putting up 75.2 points per game, 5.4 more than they are averaging on the road (69.8).
- Colorado State concedes 61 points per game at home, and 67.9 away.
- While the Rams are posting 72.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 62.9 points per contest.
