The No. 9 Auburn Tigers (20-12) face off against the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, beginning at 6:50 PM.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Iowa matchup.

Auburn vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TNT

Auburn vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Auburn has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 32 times this season.

Iowa has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

In the Hawkeyes' 29 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12000

+12000 Bookmakers rate Auburn higher (30th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (31st).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have had the 53rd-biggest change this season, falling from +4500 at the beginning to +12000.

Auburn has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Hawkeyes have had the 58th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +10000 at the start of the season to +15000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Iowa has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

