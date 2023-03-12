The top-seeded Towson Tigers (21-10) is set to face off against the No. 7 seed Monmouth Hawks (17-15) in the CAA Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The contest on Sunday at SECU Arena begins at 2:00 PM.

Towson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Towson vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawks' 63.6 points per game are just 1.0 fewer point than the 64.6 the Tigers allow.
  • When it scores more than 64.6 points, Monmouth is 9-4.
  • Towson's record is 13-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The Tigers score 70.1 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 63.4 the Hawks allow.
  • Towson has a 17-4 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.
  • Monmouth has a 13-11 record when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.

Towson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Elon W 70-63 SECU Arena
3/10/2023 Hampton W 87-65 SECU Arena
3/11/2023 William & Mary W 76-59 SECU Arena
3/12/2023 Monmouth - SECU Arena

Monmouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/9/2023 Charleston (SC) W 69-54 SECU Arena
3/10/2023 Drexel W 65-59 SECU Arena
3/11/2023 Northeastern W 73-60 SECU Arena
3/12/2023 Towson - SECU Arena

