Friday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (24-6) and Albany Great Danes (22-10) going head to head at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 61-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on March 10.

Their last time out, the Catamounts won on Sunday 75-63 against UMBC.

Vermont vs. Albany Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Vermont vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 61, Albany 54

Vermont Schedule Analysis

On December 20, the Catamounts captured their signature win of the season, a 64-34 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 161) in our computer rankings.

Vermont has 21 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins

64-34 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 161) on December 20

53-49 at home over Albany (No. 198) on February 4

68-60 at home over Maine (No. 201) on February 8

61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 201) on January 18

57-51 at home over Siena (No. 229) on November 27

Albany Schedule Analysis

The Great Danes took down the No. 147-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Vermont Catamounts, 60-46, on December 29, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Albany has 20 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Albany 2022-23 Best Wins

60-46 at home over Vermont (No. 147) on December 29

72-64 at home over Maine (No. 201) on March 5

53-50 at home over Maine (No. 201) on February 18

64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on November 13

61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 273) on January 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts average 62.4 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 53.4 per contest (ninth in college basketball). They have a +270 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by nine points per game.

With 61 points per game in America East contests, Vermont is putting up 1.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (62.4 PPG).

In home games, the Catamounts are scoring 3.5 more points per game (64) than they are in road games (60.5).

Defensively, Vermont has been better in home games this year, ceding 52.6 points per game, compared to 54.3 in road games.

In their last 10 games, the Catamounts have been racking up 63.3 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 62.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Albany Performance Insights