The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (46-20) ahead of their game against the San Antonio Spurs (16-49) currently has two players. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 10 from AT&T Center.

In their last time out, the Nuggets lost 117-96 to the Bulls on Wednesday. In the losing effort, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 18 points.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Questionable Wrist 5.8 2.4 1.5 Zeke Nnaji PF Out Shoulder 5.2 2.4 0.3

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Doug McDermott: Questionable (Thumb), Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Romeo Langford: Questionable (Adductor), Jeremy Sochan: Questionable (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score 116.8 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 122.3 the Spurs allow.

Denver is 16-1 when scoring more than 122.3 points.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been putting up 115.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 116.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 38.9% rate (second-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.6% from deep.

The Nuggets' 117.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in the NBA, and the 113 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -12.5 236

