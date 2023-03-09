The No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins (27-4, 18-2 Pac-12) will square off in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 9 seed Colorado Buffaloes (17-15, 8-12 Pac-12) on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Colorado vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

Colorado is 15-4 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 28th.

The Buffaloes average 10.0 more points per game (70.1) than the Bruins give up to opponents (60.1).

Colorado is 13-9 when allowing fewer than 74.2 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison

Colorado is putting up more points at home (71.9 per game) than away (65.4).

In 2022-23 the Buffaloes are giving up 9.4 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (71.5).

At home, Colorado makes 6.2 trifectas per game, 0.1 more than it averages away (6.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.2%) than away (30.2%).

Colorado Schedule