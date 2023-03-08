Wednesday's contest between the UNLV Lady Rebels (30-2) and the Wyoming Cowgirls (22-9) at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UNLV squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 8.

Last time out, the Lady Rebels won on Tuesday 71-68 against San Diego State.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UNLV vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 70, Wyoming 62

UNLV Schedule Analysis

The Lady Rebels picked up their signature win of the season on November 27, when they claimed a 73-66 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings.

UNLV has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Rebels are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

UNLV has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).

UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins

73-66 at home over Illinois State (No. 75) on November 27

76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 7

71-68 over San Diego State (No. 85) on March 7

65-59 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on February 25

71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 88) on January 19

Wyoming Schedule Analysis

Against the San Diego State Aztecs, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Cowgirls notched their signature win of the season on February 18, a 70-58 road victory.

Wyoming has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).

Based on the RPI, the Lady Rebels have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Wyoming 2022-23 Best Wins

70-58 on the road over San Diego State (No. 85) on February 18

65-56 over Colorado State (No. 91) on March 7

76-60 at home over Colorado State (No. 91) on February 25

78-69 at home over New Mexico (No. 101) on January 5

67-59 at home over Montana State (No. 113) on December 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UNLV Performance Insights

The Lady Rebels' +477 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.4 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 62.5 per contest (127th in college basketball).

UNLV's offense has been less effective in MWC action this season, putting up 76.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 77.4 PPG.

When playing at home, the Lady Rebels are averaging 3.6 more points per game (78.9) than they are on the road (75.3).

Defensively, UNLV has played better at home this year, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 65.8 in road games.

The Lady Rebels have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 78.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.1 points more than the 77.4 they've scored this year.

Wyoming Performance Insights