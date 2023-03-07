The No. 2 seed Wyoming Cowgirls (21-9) will face off against the No. 3 seed Colorado State Rams (20-10) in the MWC Tournament Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 10:30 PM.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Stadium

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Scoring Comparison

The Rams put up an average of 72.7 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 58.5 the Cowgirls give up to opponents.

Colorado State is 19-8 when it scores more than 58.5 points.

Wyoming's record is 20-7 when it allows fewer than 72.7 points.

The 65.8 points per game the Cowgirls average are only 2.5 more points than the Rams allow (63.3).

Wyoming has a 16-3 record when putting up more than 63.3 points.

Colorado State is 18-3 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.

