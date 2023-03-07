Colorado State vs. Wyoming Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MWC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest features the Colorado State Rams (20-10) and the Wyoming Cowgirls (21-9) facing off at Thomas & Mack Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for Colorado State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM ET on March 7.
The Rams came out on top in their last game 59-52 against Boise State on Monday.
Colorado State vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
Colorado State vs. Wyoming Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 66, Wyoming 65
Colorado State Schedule Analysis
- When the Rams took down the San Diego State Aztecs, the No. 85 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-58 on January 16, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- Colorado State has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).
Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 16
- 66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 93) on February 4
- 82-62 at home over BYU (No. 101) on November 8
- 76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 102) on January 7
- 82-58 at home over Montana (No. 157) on November 11
Colorado State Performance Insights
- The Rams have a +282 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.4 points per game. They're putting up 72.7 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.3 per outing to rank 152nd in college basketball.
- In conference action, Colorado State is putting up fewer points (69.4 per game) than it is overall (72.7) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Rams are scoring 5.4 more points per game at home (75.2) than on the road (69.8).
- In 2022-23 Colorado State is giving up 6.9 fewer points per game at home (61.0) than away (67.9).
- The Rams have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, averaging 63.8 points per contest, 8.9 fewer points their than season average of 72.7.
